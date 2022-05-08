Driver suffers apparent medical emergency, pronounced dead at scene of accident on West Main, Batavia

Press release:

At approximately 3:48 p.m. on May 7, City of Batavia Police Officers along with the City of Batavia Fire Department were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident near 390 West Main Street (Tops Market).

A single vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck, was traveling on West Main Street when it appears the male operator and sole occupant of the vehicle suffered a medical emergency causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed over all lanes of traffic and left the roadway onto the property of 390 West Main Street, where it struck a fence, coming to rest in the ditch on the property.

City Fire, along with Mercy EMS, attempted life-saving measures, however, the operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by Coroner Peck.

There were no other vehicles or parties involved.

The accident is still under investigation. An autopsy will be performed at the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

The release of the driver's identity is pending notification of family members.