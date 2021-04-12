Drop in overseas demand due to COVID continues to stave off gas price surge
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.86, down one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $1.87. The New York State average is $2.89 – down a penny from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.26. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $2.84 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo - $2.82 (no change since last week)
- Ithaca - $2.87 (down one cent since last week)
- Rochester - $2.87 (no change since last week)
- Rome - $2.93 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse - $2.85 (no change since last week)
- Watertown - $2.95 (no change since last week)
Vaccinations, warmer weather and Easter travel all contributed to an increase in demand for gasoline this past week. Due to the jump in demand, gasoline supplies tightened and reached their lowest level of the year. Meanwhile, oil prices are down a bit this morning which could help keep gas prices below $3 per gallon.
From Gas Buddy:
"It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "After surging back then, we've seen the price increases fade, and while we haven't seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs. For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation."
