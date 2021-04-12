Drop in overseas demand due to COVID continues to stave off gas price surge

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.86, down one cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $1.87. The New York State average is $2.89 – down a penny from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.26. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.84 (down one cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.82 (no change since last week)

Ithaca - $2.87 (down one cent since last week)

Rochester - $2.87 (no change since last week)

Rome - $2.93 (no change since last week)

Syracuse - $2.85 (no change since last week)

Watertown - $2.95 (no change since last week)

Vaccinations, warmer weather and Easter travel all contributed to an increase in demand for gasoline this past week. Due to the jump in demand, gasoline supplies tightened and reached their lowest level of the year. Meanwhile, oil prices are down a bit this morning which could help keep gas prices below $3 per gallon.