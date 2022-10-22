Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 22, 2022 - 10:18am

Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29

posted by Press Release in news, drug take back day, batavia.

Press Release

#TakeBackDay is just a week away!  But don’t worry, cleaning out your medicine cabinet takes just a few minutes and there are plenty of convenient collection sites near you.  Sharing this post takes seconds too.  Just a small effort can have a huge impact! Visit www.DEATakeBack.com to learn more and come see us in the Alva Lot on October 29th, 10 AM - 2 PM!
 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break