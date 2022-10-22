October 22, 2022 - 10:18am
Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 29
Press Release
#TakeBackDay is just a week away! But don’t worry, cleaning out your medicine cabinet takes just a few minutes and there are plenty of convenient collection sites near you. Sharing this post takes seconds too. Just a small effort can have a huge impact! Visit www.DEATakeBack.com to learn more and come see us in the Alva Lot on October 29th, 10 AM - 2 PM!
