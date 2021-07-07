Local Matters

July 7, 2021 - 12:51pm

Due to burned-out staff that needs to rest, O'Lacy's will be closed Saturday through Wednesday

posted by Press Release in business, public notice, O'Lacy's Irish Pub, burned-out staff, depleted labor force.

Public Notice -- Temporary Closure 'Due to the Depleted Labor Force'

O'Lacy's Irish Pub, 5 School St., Batavia, will be closed Saturday, July 10 through Wednesday, July 14th to allow our small, overworked and burned-out staff a much-needed rest.

We thank you for your appreciation of our staff and understanding.

Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.

Thank you very much.

