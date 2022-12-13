DWI patrols announced for holiday season

Press release:

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of LeRoy Police Department will be participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.

Law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs across New York State will be participating in special engagement efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives. The campaign, which runs Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - Sunday, January 1, 2023, aims to educate people about the dangers and consequences of driving drunk. Efforts nationwide will begin December 16, 2022.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

If you are going to drink, drink responsibly. Don’t drink & drive.