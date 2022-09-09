Early Intervention leaders to hold public meeting Sept. 30

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health) will be holding their Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council (LEICC) Quarterly Meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Friday, September 30, 2022, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Agri-business Child Development Offices (448 West State Street, Albion, NY, 14411) or by zoom. Childcare will be provided and refreshments will be served.

The LEICC is a supportive group made up of county officials, early intervention providers, childcare providers, parents of children with disabilities and other community members. The members of the council are encouraged to collaborate and voice their opinions to help raise concerns to better the program, and ultimately, help the children.

Early Intervention has been going strong for over 20 years. During this time, a vast amount of research has been done on brain development in children from birth through age three. The research is showing how vital the early years are for development, as well as the importance of Early Intervention because these are the years that will affect a child’s later development.

The goal of the LEICC is to afford the opportunity for parents and other members to voice their thoughts and concerns on the strengths and weaknesses of the Genesee and Orleans County Early Intervention Program and to work together to improve the program. The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments are encouraging parents to attend and to offer input as to how we can best meet the needs of all infants and toddlers.

For zoom connection information or for more information on the meeting, please contact Deborah Krenzer-Lewter, Director of Children with Special Needs for Genesee and Orleans Counties at 585-344-2580 ext. 5572 or 585-589-2777.