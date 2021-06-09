Early voting site has changed for Republican primary voters in Bethany, Byron and Stafford

Press release:

EARLY VOTING REMINDER to Republican Primary Voters in Bethany, Byron and Stafford

The location for Early Voting has changed. Early Voting has moved from County Building #2 to the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Road, Batavia.

Contests are ONLY for registered Republicans in Bethany, Byron and Stafford. No other jurisdictions have contests.

Registered Republican voters from those three communities can plan to vote early, if they wish, at the ARC Community Center during the following dates and times:

June 12 -- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 13 -- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 14 -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 15 -- 12 to 8 p.m.

June 16 -- 12 to 8 p.m.

June 17 -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 18 -- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 19 -- 12 to 5 p.m.

June 20 -- 12 to 5 p.m.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 22nd, from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. for the Republican contests in the three jurisdictions: Bethany (Bethany Community Center 10510 Bethany Center Road); Byron (Byron Town Hall, 7028 Route 237); and Stafford (New Town Hall, 8903 Route 237).

There are no contests in any other Genesee County towns or in the city.