East Pembroke Fire District adopts resolution to buy equipment

Notice of Adoption of Resolution Subject to Permissive Referendum

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Dec. 9 the East Pembroke Fire District, Genesee County, State of New York, at a meeting thereof, duly adopted a Resolution, subject to a permissive referendum, an abstract of which Resolution is as follows:

The Resolution authorized the East Pembroke Fire District to appropriate from the Capital Reserve Fund, a sum not to exceed $390,000, which is the maximum estimated cost for the purchase of a mini pumper, rescue truck and related equipment, after using the proceeds from the sale of the district’s existing rescue truck. The acquisition of the foregoing items are purposes for which such Capital Reserve Fund was established.

That this Resolution shall not take effect until 30 days after its adoption, or until approved by an affirmative vote of the majority of the duly qualified voting electors of this Fire District if a petition, as prescribed by Section 6-g of the General Municipal Law, is duly filed with the Secretary of this District protesting against such Resolution and requesting a referendum as is prescribed in said section of said law.

Dated: Dec. 9, 2020

By Order of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the East Pembroke Fire District, William R. Joyce, Secretary