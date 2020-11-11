East Pembroke Fire District Election will be held in the evening Dec. 8 at fire hall on Barrett Drive, Batavia

Public Notice

EAST PEMBROKE FIRE DISTRICT ELECTION

Please take notice that the annual election of the East Pembroke Fire District will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 8th, 2020, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST. It will be held at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, located at 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia , NY 14020.

For the purpose of electing ONE (1) Fire Commissioner for the term of Five (5) years, commencing 01 Jan. 2021 and ending 31 Dec. 2025.

Petitions may be obtained by contacting William R. Joyce, 2539 Main Road, East Pembroke, NY 14056, or by calling (585) 762-9913. Qualified candidates shall file their petitions signed by “25” registered voters of the East Pembroke Fire District.

Petitions must be filed with the East Pembroke Fire District Secretary no later than Nov. 30, 2020.