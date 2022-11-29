East Pembroke holding election for fire commissioner

Press release:

There will be an election for commissioner for the East Pembroke Fire District. This commissioner position is for a five (5) year term beginning Jan. 1, ending Dec. 31, 2027.

The election will be held at the East Pembroke Fire District Hall, 8655 Barrett Drive, Batavia, between the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Please email [email protected] or call (585) 813-6576 if interested in running for this position.

You will need to pick up a petition and have at least 25 signatures from persons living in the East Pembroke Fire District. All interested candidates must live in the East Pembroke Fire District. All petitions must be returned to Mary Ann Chatley by Dec. 5.