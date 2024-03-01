Eclipse viewing party at Batavia Downs includes live music, snacks, and more

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced details for their Eclipse Party, scheduled from 1 - 4 p.m. on Monday, April 8 during the Total Solar Eclipse happening that day.

Tickets are just $20 and attendees receive back $10 in Free Play. Attendees will receive ISO-certified Eclipse Viewing Glasses, Snacks, and Beverage Sampling courtesy of Tops Markets, Starry, Sunkist, Blue Moon, Heron Hill, and the Totality Black Lager from Rohrbach, Strangebird, and Three Heads Brewing.

There will be Live Music courtesy of Nerds Gone Wild, WNY’s Premier ’80s Party Band from 1 - 3 p.m. Attendees will have access to the track apron for Eclipse Viewing for the 3-minute, 43-second Eclipse.

The gaming floor will have promotions and giveaways prior to the party as well.

“We are excited to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event with the people of Western New York and beyond, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO for Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. “We look forward to entertaining all those coming to the area and are keeping our fingers crossed for clear weather.”

Tickets are available now on bataviaconcerts.com.

Hotel Packages for this event for out-of-towners, or locals wishing to take a staycation, can be booked by calling Sara at (585) 344-6155. Hotel packages include 2 nights of accommodations (Sunday and Monday) alongside a free blanket and complimentary welcome dinner on Sunday night.

Other events scheduled on Eclipse weekend include the Experience Psychic Fair April 5 - 7.