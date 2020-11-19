Local Matters

November 19, 2020 - 9:49pm

Ed Rath declares victory in 61st State Senate race

posted by Press Release in press release, news, 61 Senate District, Ed Rath.

Press release:

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my State Senate campaign! Running this year was a vastly different experience but I am proud of our effort and humbled by this victory. I would also like to wish my opponent well following a spirited campaign.

It has been an honor getting to know the residents of the 61st district and I am deeply grateful for the trust they are placing in me. I am looking forward to bringing our Upstate values to Albany and providing a strong voice for families, taxpayers and businesses throughout the 61st district. You have my word that I will tirelessly fight to continue our strong representation of WNY!”

