Ed Rath declares victory in 61st State Senate race

Press release:

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me and my State Senate campaign! Running this year was a vastly different experience but I am proud of our effort and humbled by this victory. I would also like to wish my opponent well following a spirited campaign.

It has been an honor getting to know the residents of the 61st district and I am deeply grateful for the trust they are placing in me. I am looking forward to bringing our Upstate values to Albany and providing a strong voice for families, taxpayers and businesses throughout the 61st district. You have my word that I will tirelessly fight to continue our strong representation of WNY!”