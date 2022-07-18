Eight arrests announced for Thomas Rhett concert

Press release:

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Thomas Rhett Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on July 15, 2022.

Samuel R. Baudanza, 25, of Route 19, Wyoming is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly punching a Live Nation security guard in the mouth.

David G. Becker, 20, of Zimmerman Road, Hamburg, is charged with trespass and criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly re-entering the concert venue twice after being ejected and told not to return.

Olivia B. Krieger, 20, of Glen Ridge Ave., St. Catherines, Ontario is charged with trespass after allegedly re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Samantha E. Bunn, 19 of Engle Drive, Hamburg, is charged with trespass after allegedly re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Dakota M. Smith-Neal, 30 of Townline Road, Byron, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly punching a Live Nation Security Guard in the face.

Kyle Burdick, 24 of Redman Road, Brockport, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly kicking and punching a Live Nation Security Guard.

Sean Costello, 25 of Genesee Street, Lockport, is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly kicking and punching a Live Nation Security Guard.

Mark W. Karsch, 41 of Sturbridge Lane, Grand Island, is charged with trespass after allegedly re-entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

The suspects were all released on appearance tickets.