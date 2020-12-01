Eight new COVID cases reported, 12 people remain hospitalized

Press release:

We can’t stress enough the importance to limit time with non-household members. Continue to do your best to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, wear a mask/face-covering over your mouth and nose when out in public and keep at least 6 feet from non-household members. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance.

Total Positives – are 1041 (for Genesee County) through 12 p.m. today, however, due to the complexity of the case investigation / contact tracing the 960 reported below for Genesee County, and the charts represent the total cases investigated as of this report.

In order to provide accurate numbers, case investigations include contacting the individuals, of which some are not county residents...this will show discrepancies between the local numbers and the state numbers. The numbers reported are those cases we have accurate data and have had contact with the individual and all their subsequent contacts.

To review the raw positive data for each of the counties click this link.

Our goal is to make sure the data provided to our communities is as accurate as possible.