October 8, 2020 - 4:48pm

Eight new positive COVID-19 cases reported since yeserday

posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received eight new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Batavia, Elba and Stafford.
    • Two of the positive individuals are between the ages of 0-20, one individual is in their 40s, two individuals are in their 50s, one individual is in their 60s, and two individuals are in their 80s.
    • Three individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Twenty-one new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
    • One of the individuals is a resident at the New York State Veterans Home.
  • Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Albion and Yates.
    • One of the individuals is in their 20s and one individual is in their 30s.
    • The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Seven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.

