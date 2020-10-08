October 8, 2020 - 4:48pm
Eight new positive COVID-19 cases reported since yeserday
- Genesee County received eight new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Batavia, Elba and Stafford.
- Two of the positive individuals are between the ages of 0-20, one individual is in their 40s, two individuals are in their 50s, one individual is in their 60s, and two individuals are in their 80s.
- Three individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-one new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- One of the individuals is a resident at the New York State Veterans Home.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion and Yates.
- One of the individuals is in their 20s and one individual is in their 30s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Seven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.