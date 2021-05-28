May 28, 2021 - 4:29pm
Eighteen new coronavirus cases reported in Genesee County since Tuesday
Press release:
Please be advised that both the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed on Monday, May 31st for Memorial Day. We remember and honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Data Update – Covering May 25 through May 28
Genesee County reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- Ten of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Twenty-eight of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
Orleans County reporting nine new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Correction -- We have retracted one positive reported on May 27 who does not live in Orleans County.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s and 60s.
- Two of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Sixteen of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.
