Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

May 28, 2021 - 4:29pm

Eighteen new coronavirus cases reported in Genesee County since Tuesday

posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, coronavirus.

Press release:

Please be advised that both the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed on Monday, May 31st for Memorial Day. We remember and honor those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

Data Update – Covering May 25 through May 28

Genesee County reporting 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.

  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
  • Ten of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Twenty-eight of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

 

Orleans County reporting nine new positive cases of COVID-19.

  • Correction -- We have retracted one positive reported on May 27 who does not live in Orleans County.
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s and 60s.
  • Two of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
  • Sixteen of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

Comments

Calendar

May 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button