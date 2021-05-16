Elba Betterment Committee holds BBQ June 13 to fund summer concerts, deadline to buy tickets is June 1

From Pauli Miano:

The Elba Betterment Committee will hold a chicken BBQ at the Village Park on Sunday, June 13 to earn money for a trio of concerts this summer at the park.

Tickets for the chicken BBQ are $12 and limited in number. Some will be sold the day of the BBQ, but the bulk must be ordered by June 1.

You can order tickets via the committee's Facebook page or they can be bought at:

Chap's Elba Diner, 5 S. Main St., Elba

Sweet Life Country Store, 100 S. Main St., Elba

The Village Office, 4 S. Main St., Elba

The Town Office, 7 Maple Ave., Elba

Elba Central School District Office, 57 S. Main St., Elba

The three music "festivals" will feature EBS Music and More 2.0. Details for that will be coming soon.

Contact Pauli Miano at [email protected] with questions or to order tickets.