Elba Central School honored with USDA 'Innovation in Food Nutrition' award

Press Release:

Elba Central School is proud to announce its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious USDA Healthy Meals Initiative "Innovation in Food Nutrition" Award for the 2024-2025 school year.

This national honor highlights Elba's commitment to providing students with nutritious, innovative, and delicious meals that support their overall well-being and academic success.

The "Innovation in Food Nutrition" Award celebrates schools that demonstrate outstanding efforts to improve school meal programs, integrate locally sourced ingredients, and engage students in nutrition education. Elba Central School earned this recognition by implementing creative strategies, including:

Locally Sourced Ingredients: Partnering with local farmers to bring fresh, seasonal produce and dairy products directly to the cafeteria.

Student-Centered Menu Design: Collaborating with students to design menus that reflect their preferences while ensuring meals meet USDA nutrition standards.

Nutrition Education Programs: Offering hands-on learning opportunities, such as cooking classes and school garden initiatives, to empower students with lifelong healthy eating habits.

“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our food services team, educators, and community partners,” said Gretchen Rosales, Superintendent of Elba Central School. “At Elba, we believe that healthy meals are a cornerstone of student success, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts to prioritize their well-being.”

Elba Central School has also taken a groundbreaking step by constructing a new greenhouse on campus to grow fresh vegetables for the school’s salad bar. This hands-on initiative allows students to learn about sustainable agriculture while contributing to their own nutritious meals.

Additionally, the school runs a summer-long farmers market, managed by students, where produce from local farms is sold to the community. The market provides practical business experience for students and also strengthens the bond between the school and local families, promoting a culture of health and sustainability. Not only do students sell fruit and vegetables, but also honey, maple syrup, and flowers.

This past summer, Elba families also had the opportunity to participate in a community garden experience; this allowed residents to maintain a produce garden on the school grounds to grow vegetables and herbs. Recipes were shared at Open House in the fall of items such as pesto, pasta with zucchini, and salsa - made with ingredients straight from the gardens.

Kim Walczak, Food Service Director at Elba Central School, added, “Our team has worked tirelessly to create meals that students love while ensuring they meet the highest nutritional standards. This award inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and serving as a model for schools nationwide.”

The USDA Healthy Meals Initiative is part of the federal government’s broader effort to promote health and reduce hunger among school-age children. Elba Central School has received a grant to further expand its innovative programs and share its best practices with schools across the nation.

Elba Central School is dedicated to fostering a supportive and engaging learning environment where every student can thrive, especially when provided with delicious and nutritious meals. With a focus on academic excellence, community involvement, and student wellness, Elba Central School is committed to preparing students for a bright and healthy future.