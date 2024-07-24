Elba concert series is bringing Bobby back Thursday

Press Release:

Bobby is Back! The Elba Betterment Committee is so looking forward to local musician Bobby and the Pedestrians back to the Village Park for our summer concert series on Thursday, July 25. The music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Bobby and the boys perform “high energy cosmic rock born around a fire that smelled faintly of onions”.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., you can enjoy food and beverages from Islands Hawaiian Grill, Agatina’s Italian Restaurant, Lizzies Ice Cream Truck and Circle B Winery.

At the band’s request, we will be holding a 50/50 to benefit the PAWS Amimal Shelter in Albion. We continue to collect items for the Open Hearts Club Food Pantry at every concert.

All concerts are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature and administered by GO Art.

Be there or be out of the loop!