Elba drops Section V tournament game despite 14K outing by Hare

Press release:

Elba bowed out of the Class D2 Section V tournament, losing a pitcher's duel 3-1 in boys varsity baseball action Wednesday night.

Senior hurler Andrew Hare was spectacular for the Lancers, striking out 14 while allowing just three hits but it wasn't enough.

Trailing 1-0 for most of the game, Elba finally managed a run in the top half of the sixth inning. Junior Caden Muehlig drew a lead-off walk and then moved to second on a perfect sacrifice bunt by sophomore Jake Engle. Muehlig would move to third on a passed ball on the next pitch. After an attempted suicide squeeze didn't work out, junior Connor Scott smacked a two-out double to deep right-center field to plate Muehlig with the tying run. Scio got out of the inning when pitcher Cam Loucks induced Hare into a short groundout.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Scio, who had been held hitless all day, suddenly got hot at the plate. Three straight hits by the Tigers, including a double to deep right-center by Cory Bolzan that scored the go-ahead run, highlighted the inning. The Tigers would add an insurance run shortly after when an infield hit by Loucks was misplayed by Elba.

Loucks went the distance for Scio, striking out five and walking three while surrendering just the one hit.

The Lancers finish the season at 4-9 while Scio will play Northstar Christian in the semifinals on Friday.