Elba earns first place in their NYS High School Clay Target League conference for Spring Season

From Glen Adams, head coach LeRoy Jr/Sr High Trap Shoot Team:

These are the season results for area high school trap team youth shooting at area clubs for their Spring Season.

New York State High School Clay Target League -- Spring 2021 Season

1A-Conference 4

1 st Place -- Elba Jr/Sr High School: Award 1 st Place / Season Average male: Chase Luttrell 23.5

4th Place -- Warsaw High School

1A-Conference 6

2 nd Place -- Albion High School

1A-Conference 7

7th Place -- Pavilion Central School

1A-Conference 8

2nd Place -- Holly High School: Award 3rd Place / Season Average male: Noah St John 22.8 / Award 1st Place / Season Average female: Sara Kingdollar 20.4

5th Place -- Alexander Central High School: Award 3rd Place / Season Average female: Kayla Felder 17

1A-Conference 10

2 nd Place -- Byron-Bergen High School: Award 2 nd Place / Season Average male: Nick Baubie 23.5

8th Place -- Kendall Jr/Sr High School

1A-Conference 11

4 th Place -- Attica Senior High School

1A-Conference 12