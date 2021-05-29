May 29, 2021 - 2:12pm
Elba earns first place in their NYS High School Clay Target League conference for Spring Season
From Glen Adams, head coach LeRoy Jr/Sr High Trap Shoot Team:
These are the season results for area high school trap team youth shooting at area clubs for their Spring Season.
New York State High School Clay Target League -- Spring 2021 Season
1A-Conference 4
- 1st Place -- Elba Jr/Sr High School: Award 1st Place / Season Average male: Chase Luttrell 23.5
- 4th Place -- Warsaw High School
1A-Conference 6
- 2nd Place -- Albion High School
- 8th Place -- Perry High School
1A-Conference 7
- 7th Place -- Pavilion Central School
1A-Conference 8
- 2nd Place -- Holly High School: Award 3rd Place / Season Average male: Noah St John 22.8 / Award 1st Place / Season Average female: Sara Kingdollar 20.4
- 5th Place -- Alexander Central High School: Award 3rd Place / Season Average female: Kayla Felder 17
1A-Conference 10
- 2nd Place -- Byron-Bergen High School: Award 2nd Place / Season Average male: Nick Baubie 23.5
- 8th Place -- Kendall Jr/Sr High School
1A-Conference 11
- 4th Place -- Attica Senior High School
- 5th Place -- Caledonia Mumford High School
1A-Conference 12
- 2nd Place -- LeRoy Jr/Sr High School, Award 1st Place / Season Average male: Aaron Leone 23 / Award 2nd Place / Season Average female: Mckenna Coniber 20.6
