Elba FFA Chapter earns awards at national convention in Indiana

Press Release:

Six members of the Elba Future Farmers of America (FFA), along with their advisor and agriculture teacher at Elba Central, proudly represented New York State at the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, last week.

The team showcased their skills, earning prestigious awards and achieving several milestones for the Elba FFA Chapter. Attending the convention for Elba’s team included the following members: Jillian Brewer, Hunter Fincher, Addison Keberle, and Bing Zuber, along with recent Elba graduates, Amelia Brewer and Maggie Winspear.

“Our FFA program is very young. Our chapter began right before COVID hit and then, as we all know, stopped to function along with everything else in our world. It really has not been very long for our students to have set foot in the FFA world and they are doing incredibly well. This is a testament not only to their will as members, but their advisor’s dedication to teaching the pillars of the organization. Mrs. Dahlhaus has worked tirelessly to teach our Lancers that leadership in the farming community is a privilege and an honor. These students embody the high standards of the FFA organization and the Elba community. I am incredibly proud of the work they have done and excited to see what comes next,” said Gretchen Rosales, Superintendent of Elba Schools.

As the state champion in the Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Development Event (LDE) competition, Elba FFA member Maggie Winspear advanced to compete at the national level. The prepared public speaking LDE recognizes exceptional FFA members who can develop and deliver an informative and organized speech on a key agricultural issue.

Participants prepare an 8 to 10 minute speech and answer five minutes worth of questions, demonstrating their communication skills in a competitive environment.

Maggie earned a bronze ranking, marking a historic moment as the first-ever Elba FFA member to compete nationally in this event. Winspear was immediately employed upon graduation at Oakfield Corners Dairy, where she cares and trains their show cattle.

Additionally, Elba graduate and former chapter president Amelia Brewer was awarded the prestigious American FFA degree at this year's national convention, a significant honor in the FFA community. Brewer is the first recipient of the American FFA degree from the Elba FFA chapter, further showcasing the growing prominence of Elba’s agriculture education program. Brewer is currently studying agriculture science at Cornell University.

The American FFA Degree is the highest honor bestowed by the National FFA Organization and is awarded to less than 1% of its 1 million members. This degree recognizes FFA members who have shown exceptional dedication to their chapters, developed impressive leadership skills, and actively contributed to their communities through their FFA careers.

Morgan Marcello, secondary principal stated, “Not only are we proud of Maggie and Amelia, but also the rest of the FFA members for setting a high standard of dedication to their community. These students embody what a true Lancer leader really is.”

“We are incredibly proud of Maggie and Amelia for their achievements. Their hard work and dedication have set a high standard for our chapter and future members,” said Tracey Dahlhaus, FFA Advisor. “These accomplishments are not just individual successes but also reflect the strength of the entire Elba FFA community.”

The Elba FFA Chapter extends its gratitude to the Elba Central School District Board of Education, administration, Oakfield/Alabama & Elba FFA Alumni, and the entire Elba school community. Their ongoing support is vital to the chapter’s local, state, and national successes.