Elba Onion Queen crowning ceremony is set for July 18 at Veteran’s Park

The Elba Onion Queen Crowning ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at the Elba Veteran’s Park. This will take place during the Elba Betterment Committee’s Concert in the Park. The band, It’s My Party will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The six Onion Queen contestants this year include:

Jillian Brewer

Hello, my name is Jillian, and I am the daughter of Richard and Joy Brewer. I am 17 years old and will be a senior this year at Elba Central School. My family has been in Elba for many generations. I live on the family's dairy farm, Post Dairy Farm, LLC here in Elba. I participate in many activities in and out of school, including 4-H, FFA, New York Jr. Holstein Association, Cornell Junior Dairy leaders, National Honor Society, volleyball, indoor and outdoor track, and Yearbook Club. After high school my future plans are attending an agriculture school and focusing on agriculture science with a concentration in horticulture. I am very excited to run for Onion Queen because it is a long-standing tradition in Elba. It is a great opportunity that allows me to get deeper into the community and really listen and advocate for them. I really hope to gain more knowledge and experience with people in our community.

Aerianna Cintorino

Aerianna lives with parents Michael and Suzanne Cintorino and her two brothers, Jaxon and Evan. She is involved in Volleyball and Gold. She has also participated in Drama Club, Envirothon, Page Turners, Masterminds, Scholastic Bowl and is in the Senior National Honor Society.

Sadee Dillon

Sadee will be a Senior at Elba Central School. Her parents are Heather and Michael Dillon. She is active in the school’s music and arts programs, mainly Drama Club and high-school band. She also plays varsity volleyball and is a thrower on the OAE track and field team in the spring. Sadee is President of her class, Drama Club, and Pride and Allies. She also holds the title of Section Leader in her high school band. Sadee wants to be Onion Queen because Elba is her home and where she has all of her best memories and best people. She wants to go the extra step to show the town how much she cares and how much she is willing to do for their community.

Alexa Ocampo

Hi! My name is Alexa, I am 16 years old and the daughter of Alejandro and Esmeralda Ocampo. I participate in two sports, volleyball and tennis. I am a member of the Multicultural Club as well as the National Honor Society. I enjoy traveling with my family, playing volleyball with my friends and shopping.

Sydney Reilly

My name is Sydney, and I am the oldest of two and the daughter of Todd and Deb Reilly. I am involved in volley and basketball. I am in the National Honor Society, Student Athletic Association and Principal Cabinet. I have been a class office since freshman year and will be their Vice President for Senior year. I have been involved with 4-H Beef Club for nine years. I enjoy going on walks and hanging with my friends and family.

Abigail Jay Russell

Abigail is the daughter of Jennifer Cardinali (Stepdad, Tim Hoffarth) and Brian Russell. Brother; Michael Pfendler (Aprile) and nephew Jason. In the past at school Abby has participated in Page Turners, Drama Club, High School Chorus and Band, and Basketball (7). She currently participates in Student Council, SAA, Volleyball (5), Softball (8), and Basketball Cheerleading (1). Abby’s hobbies include camping with family, attending tractor pulls, taking vacations, spending time with family and friends and volunteering with the Elba Joint Fire District. She is still trying to decide her plans after graduation but is leaning towards something with EMS and/or dog grooming.