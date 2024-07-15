Elba onion queen crowning, It’s My Party is Thursday

Press Release:

In a joint venture with Elba Central School, the Elba Betterment Committee is pleased to announce the crowning of the 2024 Elba Onion Queen at our second concert in the Elba Village Park.

Thursday, July 18 the Elba Onion Queen crowning will be at 6 p.m. with a concert following at 6:30 p.m. with music by It’s My Party. What better way to enjoy a summer evening than by celebrating the amazing Onion Queen contestants and taking a stroll down a musical Memory Lane with the all-female singing ensemble of It’s My Party. We guarantee you won’t be crying!

Food and beverages by More Than A Mouthful, Agatina’s Italian Restaurant, Ice Cream and Chill, Blue Groove Coffee, and Circle B Winery will only make the experience more enjoyable.

The 50/50 this week will benefit Volunteers for Animals in Batavia, and you are still invited to bring your non-perishable food and hygiene items to support the Open Hearts Club Food Pantry. And in case you have forgotten, you can still purchase tickets on our Big A$$$ 50/50 Raffle for your chance to earn up to $5000.

All concerts are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature and administered by GO Art.

You know you wanna be there!