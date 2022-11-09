Elba students represent district at FFA competition and bring home the silver

Press Release

In October, the Elba FFA (Future Farmers of America) Chapter competed in the

National FFA Dairy Evaluation and Management Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana. The team put in many hours of hard work and effort to compete at the national level.

The competition consisted of an online multiple-choice test that tested their dairy knowledge at the end of September, then at the end of October, they traveled to the National FFA Convention to compete in multiple days of events which included a team activity as well as judging multiple classes of dairy cattle.

The Elba FFA Chapter was awarded the National Silver Award for Dairy Evaluation and Management. Ian Keberle and Bing Zuber were awarded national gold individually, and Amelia and Jillian Brewer

were awarded national silver individually.

Other members of the FFA that attended the national convention were Addison Keberle and Maggie Winspear. They participated in general convention sessions hosted at Lucas Oil Stadium, were inspired by their peers as they were recognized for their accomplishments, and heard from keynote speakers.

Those members that attended also explored various career paths at the National FFA Expo, participated in career success tours, and more. The FFA chapter is advised by Tracy Dahlhaus, Elba Central School’s

agriculture science teacher.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

More than 69,500 FFA members and supporters from across the country celebrated agriculture and agricultural education during the 95th National FFA Convention Expo in Indianapolis. This time-honored tradition, hosted by the city of Indianapolis, was held Oct. 26-29.

Photo submitted by Elba Central School of Bing Zuber, left, Ian Keberle, Amelia Brewer, and Jillian Brewer.