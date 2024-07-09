Elba summer concert series kicks off with Trolls 2.0 Thursday

Press Release:

The Elba Betterment Committee is pleased to announce the first of our 5 summer concerts in The Elba Village Park.

On July 11, come on down and listen to Trolls 2.0. Calvin Nichols, of the original Trolls is back with 2 of his sons and a family friend to bring a variety of classic rock, alternative and pop with a little metal sprinkled in. There will be something for everyone!

Islands Hawaiian Grill, The Original Red Osier Restaurant, Ice Cream and Chill, and Circle B Winery will be providing food and beverages starting at 5:30. The music starts at 6:30, so come and pick out a good spot on the lawn to enjoy it all.

The 50/50 raffle will benefit the Open Hearts Club Food Pantry at ECS. Please bring a non-perishable food or hygiene item to

support this cause.

All concerts are made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature and administered by GO Art.

You know you wanna be there!