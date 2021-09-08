Elba to crown new Onion Queen on Saturday

Press release:

The Elba Onion Queen program is getting back on track after COVID-19. The Crowning ceremony for the 2021 Onion Queen will begin at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11th at the Elba park. There six contestants this year are as follows:

Dakota Brinkman

Dakota is the daughter of Brian and Danielle Brinkman. She and her family are lifetime Elba residents. She enjoys going for walks with her mom and dog, shopping with friends, and being a part of this special community. She loves helping with youth basketball with her dad, who runs the program. Dakota also participates in soccer, basketball and softball. Along with the National Honor Society, Student Athletic Association and Girl Scouts. She is the Vice President of her class. Dakota’s goal after high school is to major in physical therapy.

Selena Franco

Selena is the daughter of Fernando Franco and Teresa De J. Roque Roman. She has spent her whole life in Elba, NY and would never want to change that. The Elba community has had such a strong, positive and supportive impact on Selena and has helped make her the person she is today. Selena is currently a Senior at Elba Central School. She participates in National Honor Society, Student Athletic Association, softball, and hopes to participate in basketball cheer in the winter. Selena is very family oriented and appreciates everything her family does for her. Her family has always pushed her to be the best version of herself. Selena also enjoys drawing, playing softball, going on walks, and spending time with friends. After graduation, Selena plans to attend college and eventually pursue a career in dentistry.

Adrianna Long

Adrianna has lived in Elba her entire life alongside my parents, Jeff and Kara Long, and siblings Jacob, Michael and Maci. She is extremely family oriented and involved in basketball, soccer and softball. Adrianna is the Secretary of her class and currently employed at Crazy Cheap Cars. In her free time, she babysits for family and family friends. Adrianna is running for Onion Queen in hopes to give back to the great community she was fortunate enough to grow up in.

Georgia Luft

Georgia is the daughter of Matt and Laura Luft and has lived in Elba her entire life with her brother Hudson and sister Caroline. Georgia is a three sport athlete participating in soccer, basketball and softball. She has participated in National Honor Society, Student Athletic Association and FFA as a member and past officer. Outside of school Georgia is part of travel basketball teams and has been active in 4-H since she was eight. She is part of the fur and feather club as well as dairy club. She has been a member of Genesee County Dairy Princess program for several years and really enjoys promoting the dairy industry. She is also a member of the Padre Pio Church in Oakfield. Georgia’s spare time is spent with her family, friends and her animals. Georgia will be going on to college after graduation but is unsure of where. She is undecided in what career path she will head down but is considering business or law enforcement.

Laci Sewar

Laci is the daughter of Marc and Darcy Sewar. She has lived in the town of Elba for her entire life and has made many friends along the way. Laci enjoys going out to eat with her friends and going on camping trips with her family. She likes making apple crisp and baking holiday treats with her dad. Doing this every year makes the holidays extra special. Laci also enjoys shopping and going on road trips with her mom. She looks forward to these trips as it is a good bonding time. Laci has been the class Treasurer since 7th grade and is a high honor student. She has participated in the Yearbook Club, Future Teachers, National Honor Society, Student Athletic Association, Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball. Outside of school, she participates in travel basketball, volunteers at church, and is active in Girl Scouts, where she earned her Bronze and Silver Awards. Laci is currently two thirds of the way done with her Gold Award. Her Gold Award project consists of refurbishing the stations of the cross at the Elba church and making a station of the cross program for children in grades 3-6. After graduation she plans on attending Daemen or D’Youville to obtain her Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Carolyn Sybertz

Carolyn is 17 years old and lives in Elba with her mom, dad and younger sister. She attends Elba Central School where she will be a senior this fall. She participates in volleyball, softball, Student Athletic Association, National Honor Society, the Genesee County 4-H program and she is a Genesee County Dairy Princess Program Ambassador. Carolyn also works at Zuber Dairy Farm in Bergen New York. After graduation she plans on attending a four year college to hopefully major in animal Sciences. Carolyn chose to run for Onion Queen this year in hopes of representing the small town of Elba that has helped shape her into the person she is today.