Elba vet pens thoughtful Christmas poem for a unique yuletide

"Reflective Christmas of 2020"

By Beth Allen, DVM, 12-8-2020

This Christmas I looked in "the mirror" and what did I see?

The eye of a country saying, "How can this all be?"

A flicker of light splashed across "the iris,"

Another deadly day against the war with the virus.

The colors I see within all matter without question,

So why do some deny that all souls deserve a place that, to them, is called heaven?

There should be endless gratitude to those that really care,

Look harder to see that its really not all that rare.

Janitors, truck drivers, grocery workers and teachers,

Hard-working people with incredible features.

To some our indebtedness can never be repaid,

There's our healthcare workers, especially the doctors and nurses...

While still others, in some political roles, think only of lining their purses.

What would it take to reach those who think it's all fake?

Hoarding toilet paper and other items, not sharing for Pete's sake!

It's more than just surviving that the reflection displays,

It's the Soul of our Nation that this mirror portrays.

Mighty Army of Angels, take grip of our hearts!

With all the life energies of those who depart,

Together with an explosion of loving kindness, to infuse a collective vision and take fast....

The much needed empathy, the fuel...onto the virus we'll cast!

If all will commit to mere basic actions, this reflection can be real,

Believing in a different future and choosing to simply feel.

P.S. I'm praying that our nation isn't growing numb to the staggering daily coronavirus number of deaths. We need to hang on, feel the impact, and do our patriotic duty to truly care about one another.