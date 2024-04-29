Elba wins tennis match over Holley, 4-1

Press release:

The Elba Lancers won their match against the Holley Hawks on Friday afternoon by a score of 4-1. Cavin Bennage won the 1st singles match for the Hawks at 6-2, 6-1 against Jason Rowe, but the Lancers took the remaining matches. Alexa Ocampo beat Kai Kennedy 6-2, 6-0 at 2nd singles. Clara Torrey beat Josmar Hernandez 6-0, 6-0 at 3rd singles. Abraham Izucar Hernandez and Alex Mendoza beat Carissa Klossner and Brooke Waldron 6-2, 6-0 at 1st doubles. At 2nd doubles, Amy Garcia-Vasquez and Lucy Torrey took the fourth match for the Lancers with a score of 6-3, 6-3 against Nico VanLoyten and Sheelsy Gonzalez.