Photo of check presentation at Elba High School. Pictured are adults: On Left – Ryan Hasenauer, VP of Business Development, Batavia Downs; In Center - Byron Brown, President and CEO, Batavia Downs; Kneeling in Yellow – Heather Dillon, Environmental Services Supervisor, Batavia Downs; In Red Buffalo Sweatshirt – Sara Tenney, Customer Engagement Specialist Supervisor, Batavia Downs; In Greyish/Green Hoodie – Ryan Tenney - McNickel's Bottle And Can Redemption; In Elba Maroon Shirt – Morgan Marcello – Secondary School Principal, Elba; Kneeling in Under Armour ½ Zip – Danielle Cervone, Teacher and Class of 2025 Advisor, Elba; Also pictured are Members of the Elba High School Class of 2025 and members of the Boys Baseball Team.

Press Release:

This past summer, Elba Central School’s Class of 2025 and Boys Baseball team helped clean up cans and bottles after each Rockin’ The Downs show. They earned $1,031.80 by returning the recyclables they gathered to McNickel’s Bottle and Can Redemption.

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel matched that and added $500 for also helping picking up trash and chairs throughout the concert season for a grand total of $2,563.60!