Elba's Music in the Park features live groups, food trucks, and family activities

Something for everyone is promised for those who gather at Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in the Village of Elba. The event, Music in the Park, will take place on Saturday, July 13, and serves as a scholarship fundraiser.

The event will take place from 3-7 p.m. where there will be a bounce house and face painting for the little ones, as well as a Chinese Auction, 50-50 raffles, food trucks, and live music for all to enjoy. The music will be provided by several of the local favorite bands including GumShoe, Savage Cabbage, and The Royal Halls.

The event is sponsored by the Jared Lee Diehl Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc. which has been established to benefit local high school students with a scholarship award, to promote an interest in music and to encourage respect and compassion for one another.

Jared Lee Diehl tragically passed away before his 34th birthday in 2023. He will always be remembered for his contagious smile and positive, welcoming personality.