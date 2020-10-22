Elections board rolls out new electronic poll books starting Saturday

Photo and press release from the Genesee County Board of Elections:

Genesee County Board of Elections is pleased to announce that they will be rolling out their new electronic poll books for the upcoming election, beginning with Early Voting this Saturday, Oct. 24.

The new election management tool allows jurisdictions to see voter turnout in near real-time, monitor the status of the Poll Pads, and remotely lock or disable a Poll Pad if there is a security issue at a polling place.

All Poll Pads connect to a web-based monitoring platform, via Wi-Fi or cellular connectivity, which is built into the Apple iPad. It never connects to the internet.

Voters will have the ability to check into their polling location just as they always have -- by giving their name and address to the Table Inspectors. The difference is now they will sign the poll pad instead of the big books. Voters will continue to use paper ballots for all voting.

Most of the counties in New York State have already moved ahead with poll pads and eliminated the wait times and the waste that were caused with the old fashion poll books.

These are simple to use and created with security in mind. Because they do not connect directly to the internet, makes them even more protected.