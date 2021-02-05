February 5, 2021 - 4:34pm
Eleven new coronavirus cases reported in Genesee County today
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 60s and 80s.
- Thirty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Eighteen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are very sad to report the COVID-related death of one of our county residents. The individual was over the age of 65. We will not be reporting any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this individual at this very sad time.
Orleans County received 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Five of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Orleans Correctional Facility.