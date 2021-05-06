Eleven new coronavirus cases reported in Genesee County today

Genesee County is reporting 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Thirteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County is reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.