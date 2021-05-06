May 6, 2021 - 4:21pm
Eleven new coronavirus cases reported in Genesee County today
Genesee County is reporting 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- Thirteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County is reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s and 50s.
- Thirteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
