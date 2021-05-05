May 5, 2021 - 4:46pm
Eleven new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County today
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
Genesee County reporting 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County reporting 12 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Ten of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
