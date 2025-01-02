Elmira Impact to face Hershey Cubs in Batavia for New Year’s weekend showdown

Press Release:

The Elmira Impact are set to kick off the new year with a special two-game series against the Hershey Cubs at Dave McCarthy Memorial Arena on January 4 and 5.

The matchups are as follows:

Elite Division

Jan. 4 at 8:25 p.m.

Jan. 5 at 5:55 p.m.

Premier Division

Jan. 4 at 5:40 p.m.

Jan. 5 at 1:35 p.m.

Children 12 and under receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased at elmiraimpact.com/tickets.

Get ready for an action-packed weekend of hockey as the Impact take on their rivals to start the new year.