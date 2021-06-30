June 30, 2021 - 2:01pm
Emergency Communications director reports landline problems for calling 9-1-1 in three service areas are fixed
posted by Press Release in news, Genesee County Emergency Communications, 9-1-1, Pavilion, Le Roy, bergen.
From Director Steven C. Sharpe of Genesee County Emergency Communications:
The landline 9-1-1 service degradation impacting service areas in Le Roy, Bergen and Pavilion has been resolved.
If anyone experiences issues dialing 9-1-1 from the affected areas, please contact the Director of Emergency Communications Steven C. Sharpe at (585) 345-3000, ext. 3400.
