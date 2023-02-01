Emergency Management offering free CPR class for community members

Press release:

Community-based hands-only CPR training is being offered free of charge by the Genesee County Office of Emergency Management.

The class will be presented by Charlotte Crawford on Feb. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Genesee County Fire Training Center, 7690 State Street Road, Batavia.

This community-based CPR course teaches lifesaving skills of adult hands-only CPR, child CPR and infant CPR. The skills are taught in a dynamic group environment. This course is for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a course certification card for their job. This course is ideal for students, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and for anyone interested in learning how to save a life.

Registration is required. To register, call or email the Genesee County Fire Training Center. (585) 344-0078 or [email protected].