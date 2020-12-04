December 4, 2020 - 1:39pm
Emergency Services Dispatcher exam to be given Jan. 16, apply by Dec. 9
posted by Press Release in Genesee County civil service exam, emergency dispatcher, news, Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency Services Dispatcher Exam
The open competitive Genesee County Civil Service Exam for the position of Emergency Services Dispatcher is being given Jan. 16.
Please visit the Genesee County website for a full job description, minimum qualifications, and instructions on how to submit your application by the deadline of Dec. 9.