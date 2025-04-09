Emmanuel Baptist Church Community Garden seeks gardeners for new season

Press Release:

Emmanuel Baptist Church’s Community Garden is looking for green thumbs to come and grow! We have 20 raised 3x4 garden plots, along with water, tools, seeds, and fertilizer to help you get started.

We need gardeners!

Do you want to provide fresh veggies or flowers from the garden for your family? Come grow with us!

This year, we will be completely refilling our plots and working to keep the climbing bindweed out. We could really use some help with this project, which will begin as soon as it’s warm enough.

The cost is $15 per plot. For more information or to sign up, call 585-343-4905 or email ebcbatavia@gmail.com.