Emmanuel Baptist Church seeking community gardeners to 'come grow with us'

Press Release:

Do you want to provide fresh garden veggies or flowers for your family? Come grow with us, we need gardeners!

Emmanuel Baptist Church’s Community Garden is looking for green thumbs to come and grow! We have 20 raised 3X4 garden plots, water, tools, seeds, and fertilizer.

We will be having an informational meeting on Thursday, April 18 at 6 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 190 Oak Street Batavia for anyone interested.

The cost is $15 per plot. Call 585 343 4905 or email ebcbatavia@gmail.com to sign up!