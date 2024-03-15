Emmanuel Baptist invites gardeners to come and plant

Press Release:

Calling all green thumbs and community builders! Emmanuel Baptist Church is seeking gardeners to plant in our community garden at 190 Oak St in Batavia.

Our garden features 20 spacious 4x3 plots which will be transformed into thriving vegetable, fruit, and herb gardens once YOU put the seeds in! Each person who signs up gets to plant and harvest from their own plot!

Being a gardener at our community garden is more than just a chance to get your hands dirty. It's an opportunity to connect with fellow garden enthusiasts, learn new skills, and contribute to a project that benefits the entire community.

Whether you're a seasoned gardener or a complete beginner, you can grow veggies or flowers and grow yourself as well! Our team will provide all the necessary tools and seeds.

So if you're looking for a place to get your garden growing while enjoying the great outdoors, come join us at Emmanuel Baptist Church's Community Garden. Together, we can create something truly special.

The cost is $20 per plot. Call 585 343 4905 or email ebcbatavia@gmail.com to sign up.