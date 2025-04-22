Empire Hemp Co. evolves as Mrs. Green’s CANNAry, prepares to launch licensed dispensary

Press Release:

Empire Hemp Co., a trusted name in New York’s hemp and cannabis industry since 2018, is proud to announce an exciting new chapter in its journey: the transformation of its retail space at 204 E Main St. into Mrs. Green’s CANNAry, the area’s first woman-owned, licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary.

Founded by Shelly Wolanske and Chris VanDusen, Empire Hemp Co. has built a reputation for producing high-quality CBD and THC products with a commitment to integrity, consistency, and care. With New York State cannabis regulations prohibiting vertical integration, the company made a strategic decision to expand in new ways. As a result, Shelly has launched Mrs. Green’s CANNAry as a standalone retail dispensary, while Empire Hemp Co. continues to focus on cultivation and manufacturing.

The new dispensary will proudly feature the Empire products that helped define the brand—such as the popular GOAT Infused Pre-Rolls—alongside a carefully curated selection of top-tier cannabis products from across New York State. Mrs. Green’s CANNAry will continue to serve the community with the same warmth, transparency, and customer care that have been hallmarks of the location since its original opening in 2021.

“Mrs. Green’s CANNAry is a natural next step,” said Shelly Wolanske. “We’re building on everything that made Empire special and bringing that energy into a fully licensed adult-use dispensary. I’m excited to create a space where education, quality, and customer experience come first.”

Empire Hemp Co. remains under the leadership of Chris VanDusen, operating from a new production facility in Batavia that better supports its continued growth. The company will expand its manufacturing of high-quality THC products for distribution to dispensaries across the state—including Mrs. Green’s.

“This is a win-win,” said VanDusen. “Empire gets to focus on scaling production and developing innovative cannabis products, while Mrs. Green’s CANNAry offers customers access to the very best flower, pre-rolls, and extracts that New York has to offer—including our own.”

The opening of Mrs. Green’s CANNAry is expected in early May 2025, and updates will be posted on social media as preparations continue. In the meantime, customers can continue to shop Empire’s full line of CBD products online empirehempco.com.