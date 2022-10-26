Enhanced DWI patrols planned for Halloween weekend

Press release:

Genesee County’s STOP-DWI Coordinator announced today that Genesee County law enforcement agencies, including the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Village of LeRoy Police Department, will be participating in a coordinated effort with the STOP-DWI program to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs Oct. 29 – Oct. 31.

Halloween is meant to be scary, but not when it comes to driving. When it comes to drunk driving Halloween can turn the roads into a horror fest. While families spend time trick or treating and hosting parties with loved ones, law enforcement officers and STOP-DWI programs across New York State will participate in special efforts to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives.

The STOP-DWI Halloween High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The Statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day/End of Summer, Thanksgiving, the Holiday Season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.