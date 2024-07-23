Enjoy a laugh with 'Daniel Viola, Standup Comedian' at the South Alabama Firehall senior luncheon

Press Release:

“We’ve Only Just Begun” Sr. Luncheon is Tuesday, August 20 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the South Alabama Firehall on Route 63 located at 2230 Judge Road, Oakfield. We are open to the public and welcome all!

This month our returning special guest will be “Daniel Viola, Standup Comedian”. Dan is 57 years old, a husband, father of 7, and a teacher in the Brockport school system.

Dan connects with any audience. Drawing on his background as a game show host, parent teacher, coach and salesman, he delivers energetic and relevant entertainment. His credits include comedy clubs, casinos, cruises, colleges and corporate events, as well as appearances on The Nashville Network and in TV commercials. You won’t want to miss Dan performing at our August Luncheon!

Bring your favorite dish-to-pass OR make a donation at the door! Come and enjoy lunch and an afternoon of fun with old and new friends.

Co-chairpersons: Michael Hamm and LaNora Thompson. Contact person LaNora Thompson (630) 888-8966.