ERT deployed to execute search warant on South Main Street, Batavia

Press release:

On Sept. 9 at approximately 11 a.m. the city of Batavia Emergency Response Team (ERT), comprised of members from the city of Batavia Police Department and Genesee County Sheriff's Office, assisted the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force with the execution of two search warrants at separate addresses on South Main Street in the City of Batavia.

The search warrants were executed at apartments located at 11 South Main St. and 61 South Main St. Several people were taken into custody and are being processed by the Drug Task Force at this time.

Further information on the identity of those arrested and charges will be released by the Drug Task Force at a later time.

There were no reported injuries during either search warrant execution, and the immediate area was evacuated or advised to shelter in place during the operation as a precaution.

"We wish to thank the community for their tips and information on both of these addresses as we work hard to hold those accountable that illegally distribute drugs in our City.", said Chief Shawn Heubusch.