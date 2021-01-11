ESL Federal Credit Union College Scholarship applications available now

Press release:

ESL Federal Credit Union announces that applications for an ESL College Scholarship are now available for high school seniors throughout Greater Rochester. ESL will award 10 area high school seniors $2,000 each toward their college or university tuition this fall.

Applications are available at www.esl.org/scholarship.

“ESL’s purpose is to help our community thrive and prosper, and that certainly includes helping local students who will be our future leaders,” said Celeste Kier, senior vice president/director, marketing and customer experience, ESL Federal Credit Union.

“We know a scholarship can have a tremendous impact for students and their families when it comes to college affordability, and ESL is committed to supporting and nurturing the success of young leaders in our Greater Rochester community.”

To qualify for consideration, high school students must meet the following requirements:

Member in good standing at ESL Federal Credit Union;

High school senior in the greater Rochester area during the 2020/2021 school year;

Attending an accredited college or university in the fall of 2021.

Students applying for this year’s ESL College Scholarship will need to provide official copies of their transcripts, letter of recommendation from a school official or community/volunteer organization, a current resume and list of extracurricular activities and community service.

In alignment with ESL’s purpose, students are encouraged to write about how they help their community “thrive and prosper.” ESL will also consider the student’s alignment with ESL core values (accountability, caring about people, initiative, integrity and teamwork).

About ESL Federal Credit Union

With 100 years of locally owned history, ESL Federal Credit Union serves as a full-service financial institution to more than 374,000 members and 11,400 businesses. Founded in 1920, the company provides personal banking, business banking, mortgage services, and wealth management services through its locally based 22 branch network, telephone, mobile, online and live chat center.

The Rochester-based financial institution employs more than 860 people in in the Greater Rochester area and holds more than $8 billion in assets. Since 1996, ESL has paid out 25 consecutive Owners’ Dividends to its members totaling more than $170 million.

The company has appeared on the Great Place to Work® Best Small & Medium Workplaces list for nine years since 2010. ESL Federal Credit Union is headquartered at 225 Chestnut Street, in Rochester, and can be found online at www.esl.org.