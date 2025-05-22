Essential sewer and water infrastructure repairs underway on Dellinger Avenue through Friday

Press Release:

The City Department of Public Works TEAM will be continuing with essential and time-sensitive repairs to the sewer infrastructure along Dellinger Avenue, continuing on Thursday, May 22, with work anticipated to extend through Friday, May 23, at a minimum. Additional Water service restoration work will begin on Tuesday, May 27, with hopeful completion on that day as well, with the water line work.

The construction activities are scheduled to take place throughout the day on Thursday and are expected to continue into Friday until all identified and necessary repair tasks have been successfully completed. This work is to ensure the long-term reliability and functionality of the local sewer system.

Please be advised that Dellinger Avenue will remain closed to all non-essential through traffic during this period. This closure is in place due to the ongoing nature of the work, which includes overnight pump operations and early morning activity that are required to maintain progress and ensure the project’s timely and safe completion.

At this time, access is strictly limited to local traffic only, including residents, buses and service vehicles which may be required to enter from one end of the road or the other.

We respectfully request that all residents and members of the public avoid traveling through the construction area on Dellinger Avenue while construction is actively underway. This will help prevent unnecessary congestion, reduce potential delays, and, most importantly, support the safety of both the construction crews and the public.

We greatly value and appreciate your continued patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work to complete these important infrastructure upgrades. Your support is instrumental in helping us deliver long-term improvements that benefit the entire community.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.