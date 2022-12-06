Esther Leadley receives life-time achievement award

Press release:

The Genesee County Interagency Council, Inc. honored Esther Leadley at their monthly meeting on Nov. 16 with their first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award. The council recognized Esther with a plaque citing “outstanding service and commitment” to the council for 26-plus years.

Leadley began her career in Genesee County in 1985 with Genesee Community College working with displaced homemakers. From there, Leadley worked as a member of the Genesee County Legislature and the EOP in Geneseo, as well as served on many area boards and councils. Leadley is currently a board member of Community Action of Orleans and Genesee, as well as a Community Advocate.