Esther Leadley to be honored in Pavilion before moving to be closer to family

Press release:

The Hollwedel Memorial Library in Pavilion will be hosting an Open House on Monday, Nov. 7 from 3:30-5:00 pm to honor local leader, Esther Leadley.

Mrs. Leadley is moving out of her beloved Genesee County to be closer to family in the Fairport area.

Mrs. Leadley is a long-time community servant in the area. She served as a Genesee County legislator for 15 years, proudly representing the towns of Alexander, Bethany and Pavilion. She has been vital to the Hollwedel Memorial Library, serving as a Library Director, trustee, Friend of the Library, and active member of various library groups and activities. She has been a volunteer in many organizations throughout the county such as GLOW Women Rise, The ARC GLOW, and The Genesee Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.

“I can’t imagine not seeing Esther’s warm smile every week at the library,” says Josselyn Borowiec, Library Director of the Hollwedel Memorial Library. “Her quick wit and vast wisdom will be sorely missed, but I have no doubt she will soon be shining her light brightly in Monroe County. I only hope she will visit often.”

Ms. Borowiec is encouraging anyone who has known Esther over her many years in Genesee County to stop down, enjoy some refreshments, thank Mrs Leadley and wish her much luck in her new hometown.